CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Liberal party ‘not good for our health’: Labor puts hospital funding on election agenda

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2Ilp_0cFRXlJT00
Sydney’s Canterbury hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic. Labor’s Ed Husic has said ‘Liberal parties are not good for our health’ and questioned the federal government’s commitment to funding.

The federal opposition will weaponise hospital funding ahead of the next election, with Ed Husic declaring the Liberal party is “not good for our health” as the pandemic puts pressure on hospitals.

The shadow industry minister made the comments on the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday, and also provided qualified support for Bill Shorten’s call for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for MPs.

It comes after state and territory leaders wrote to the federal health minister, Greg Hunt, on Thursday asking for the temporary 50-50 health funding agreement with the commonwealth to be extended to June 2023. They said this was needed given Australia is “entering the most critical phase of the Covid-19 pandemic response for our hospital systems”.

The Queensland premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, has linked the hospital funding issue to her plans to reopen interstate borders, which Scott Morrison rebuffed on Friday as a form of “shakedown politics”.

On Sunday the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, backed premiers to reopen at a time of their choosing. He told the Western Australian Labor conference that there is “no one-size-fits-all solution to the pandemic, and that what might be an answer for Sydney isn’t necessarily what’s right for Perth”.

Albanese promised that, if elected, his would be a government that “understands that your border is your decision”. “The national plan doesn’t mention forcing states to open their borders – Scott Morrison needs to stop pretending it does.”

Husic said federal Labor supports the national reopening plan but there needed to be a “particular focus on the safety elements” including contact tracing and isolating, as well as “strong, safe hospitals”, and vaccination support to ensure no groups were left behind, such as teenagers.

He said political leaders who argue Australia should learn to “live with Covid” have the resources to look after themselves, but his constituents in local government areas of concern in western Sydney rely on the public health system.

“To say to those people without health supports in place, without the investment in place, that they can be looked after, that is just untenable … and it is a factor that has to be considered in any discussion about opening up,” Husic said on Sunday.

“My view is that the federal and state Liberal parties are not good for our health in respect of do they have the funding there to support people.

“There are disparities in health outcomes within this city of Sydney and that will require investment and focus once the cameras move from this issue and go on to the next thing.”

Husic also accused the Morrison government of “getting ready to race out of [income] support”, after the treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the Covid disaster payments would be phased out two weeks after the 80% vaccination rate was reached.

“I would absolutely hate to think that Josh Frydenberg thinks he can correct his historic $134bn budget deficit by ripping out support at a time that might hurt the economy,” he said.

On Friday Morrison stared down calls for an extension of hospital funding, telling reporters in Canberra the Coalition had increased hospital funding by 70% since it came to government compared with the states’ 40% increase.

Morrison said that hospital funding is a state responsibility and there had been “a lot of opportunity to prepare” for an expected surge in demand.

“I don’t think the pandemic should be used as an excuse for shakedown politics.

“They just need to get on with the job, get their hospitals ready. We have showered the states in cash when it comes to the health system, to support them through Covid, when it comes to supporting their industries and economies, whether it be jobkeeper or the more recent economic supports or the Covid disaster payment.”

Morrison also responded to the Victorian government’s broad vaccine mandate, which will require politicians and their parliamentary staff to be vaccinated.

He said that the commonwealth only supports such mandates in “exceptional circumstances” such as aged care workers caring for vulnerable people.

The federal Liberal MP, Russell Broadbent, has reportedly revealed to the south Gippsland newspaper the Sentinel-Times that he is unvaccinated, meaning he could be barred from his electorate office by the new Victorian mandate.

On Sunday, the former Labor leader Shorten, now the shadow government services minister, backed mandatory vaccination for MPs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Eqc_0cFRXlJT00
Labor’s industry spokesperson Ed Husic. Photograph: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Husic said the government should be “very careful about compulsion” and noted that federal Labor supports a $300 payment as an incentive to all vaccinated people.

“I think in terms of MPs, we are in communities where we are seeing a lot of people going into parliaments that bring people from across the country, and I think it is important that MPs take, as has been said, that leadership step of taking the vaccine.”

Husic said Shorten had made a “very strong argument” for MPs to be required to be vaccinated, but the discussion should be informed by medical advice.

“I think it’s important to show communities that this is an important step we all do. We can’t urge people to vaccinate and not be vaccinated ourselves.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of Australia’s radical revamp of its submarine program, Husic said that many industries and workers were “concerned about what might happen with their jobs, given the sudden shift that we’ve seen in the last few weeks”.

“The government hasn’t stepped forward and said what will happen because there is a lot of concern in the sector about the valley of death and the break between what is happening now and what may happen some time down the track.”

But Husic offered the government bipartisan support to consider “what can be done to support industry capability” by building the nuclear-powered submarines in Australia.

Comments / 0

Related
cmajnews.com

Overlooked health priorities as Liberals form new government

Pandemic preparedness and recovery may have dominated the federal election campaign, but health advocates and policy experts say other pressing health issues also demand attention from the incoming Liberal government. Re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned to curb COVID-19 by mandating vaccinations for travellers and federal workers, ensuring free access...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Bill Shorten
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Scandal-ridden Babis, named in Pandora Papers, still set to win election

The Czech public began voting on Friday to choose their new leader, and despite a series of scandals, prime minister Andrej Babis is set to win the race to the top office.The latest polls show that his Ano (Yes) party could win at least 25 per cent of the 200 seats in the lower house of parliament, possibly enough to build a new coalition government.But Mr Babis may have to overcome potential stumbling blocks to retain power in the form of possible rival centre-right and centre-left coalitions, and a far-right party that is scrambling for the role of kingmaker in...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Young Germans tired of status quo put faith in Greens, liberals

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and Greens could not be further apart on issues like taxation, climate change and fiscal policy, but Sunday’s election revealed one thing they do have in common: popularity among young voters. An analysis of exit polls by Infratest dimap for broadcaster ARD...
ELECTIONS
kingstonthisweek.com

Election 2021: Recount gives Châteauguay—Lacolle riding to Liberals by 12 votes

Liberal incumbent MP Brenda Shanahan, who came in second in the riding of Châteauguay—Lacolle in the initial results of the Sept. 20 federal election, will get another mandate after all. A judicial recount reversed the earlier results and gave Shanahan the win over Bloc Québécois challenger Patrick O’Hara by 12 votes, Elections Canada confirmed on Wednesday. Shanahan had 18,029 in the judicially recounted results to O’Hara’s 18,017.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Health System#Health Disparities#The Liberal Party#Abc#Labor#Western Australian#Covid
dailynewsen.com

The Greens and Liberals choose the Social Democratic Party of Scholz to form a government

Greens have marked the heading of negotiations for government training in Germany and dragged to the Liberal Party (FDP) to negotiate a tripartite with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), which leaves out of fire the conservative bloc formed by the Christian-democratic union (CDU) and the Bávara Socialchristian Union (CSU). The first meeting to three bands between SPS, Greens and FPD will be held tomorrow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
timesexaminer.com

Our Elected Allies Try to Fight Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Agenda

From the average American to elite politicians and celebrities, people are speaking out against vaccine mandates. Some believe that getting the vaccine is the right choice for them while others question the science behind it or are concerned about the unknown effects it may have on their bodies. Regardless of what side of the fence you are on, every individual should be able to make the decision for themselves without the force of corrupt politicians.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailynewsen.com

New Government punishment to pension plans: reduces the maximum annual contribution to only 1,500 euros

The General Budgets of the State (PGE) of 2022 contain a new hit to private savings: the maximum that can be provided to individual pension plans will be reduced again and will remain in just 1,500 euros. The Government has already drastically reduced this figure from 8,000 to 2,000 euros and now, despite the petitions of the sector so that it will be revised upwards, it applies a new reduction of 500 euros.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy