Texas State

WATCH: Bijan Robinson eclipses 200 rushing yards, ices game for Texas

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Greatness is truly in front of us with Bijan Robinson. When he arrived on campus last season, the former five-star was being dubbed the next great running back to come out of Austin. Dividends are already being paid.

Two career highs were set by Robinson on Saturday afternoon. He finished with 35 carries and 216 yards against TCU. An absolutely special performance putting the term “don’t care, got Bijan” to use.

One of his final touches was the best of the bunch.

On 3rd and 6, up five, Texas needed a first down to keep the ball out of TCU’s hands. A defender first made contact with Robinson at the line of scrimmage. Somehow, someway he got the first down after making a few more Horned Frogs miss.

Robinson’s run not only got him over 200 yards but more importantly, put the game on ice for Texas. The weight of the world has been lifted, finally getting over the puzzling TCU hump.

You can watch the run here:

“I’d much rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Sarkisian said after the game. The win puts Texas at 4-1 and heading into Red River with a good amount of momentum. You can expect a healthy dose of Robinson against the Sooners as well.

We will forever wonder why Tom Herman did not use Robinson more throughout his freshman season. He may still have a job if No. 5 is getting more touches.

Sarkisian knows who his best offensive player is.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

