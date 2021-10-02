Placer boys win, girls second at first FVL cross country meet
The Placer boys and girls cross country teams had a strong performance at the first Foothill Valley League meet of the season Wednesday at Nevada Union. The Placer boys took first at the meet, with four runners finishing in the top 10. Senior Wyatt Hamilton was the first runner to cross the finish line for the green and gold, taking fourth place in the three-mile race with a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds.goldcountrymedia.com
