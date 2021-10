WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Indian Reservation, straddling Highway 26 east of Mt. Hood, is 640,000 acres of high desert and forest. About 5,000 people live on the reservation that's home to three native tribes: the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute. There are rivers and creeks, but most homes either are not hooked up to utility pipe infrastructure or what water they do get isn't safe to drink.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO