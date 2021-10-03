NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Picks and Odds: Brady and the Bucs Will Cover Against Patriots

With three weeks of NFL action in the books and more game data to build from, our betting analysts are starting to heat up as we head into the cooler month of October. In Week 3, Jen Piacenti and Casey Olson led the Sports Illustrated Betting team with four correct picks against the spread and just one loss. Frank Taddeo finished with a winning weekend with a 3-2 record. Richard Johnson fell a bit short in Week 3 but did pick an underdog to win outright. As for me, I picked four winners and two losers.