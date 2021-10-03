CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
District college football roundup: Saint Vincent tops Case Western in 42-40 slugfest

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrady Walker threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as St. Vincent overcame a slow start to defeat Case Western, 42-40, in a PAC slugfest Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats (3-1, 2-1) trailed 14-0 late in the first half before Walker hit Antonio Zambrano with a 7-yard scoring pass with 1:09 left in the second quarter. Billy Beck ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns for St. Vincent while, and Molayo Irefin caught eight passes for 85 yards. Joanes Polynice scored on a 35-yard interception return for the Bearcats, who picked off three passes.

COLLEGE SPORTS

