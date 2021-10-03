Coach Russ Huesman senses criticism coming, advises Spiders to 'Stick together'

Two weeks is a long time for a football team to contemplate the recent past and upcoming challenges. Neither perspective seems uplifting for the University of Richmond. Elon, which lost eight of its previous 13 games dating back to 2019, on Saturday beat the Spiders 20-7 at Robins Stadium, where UR failed to score despite having first-and-goal at the Phoenix 1, first-and-10 at the Phoenix 14, and first-and-goal at the Phoenix 2. All of those episodes occurred in the final 17 minutes, with UR down 20-7.