WASD claims recent news reports related to Myrtle Beach incident not based on new developments
Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Area school district released a statement Friday regarding the media's recent coverage of the Attorney General's investigation into the Williamsport baseball team's 2018 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, incident. The statement read, "Following recent reports published this week, the Williamsport Area School District seeks to provide...www.northcentralpa.com
Comments / 0