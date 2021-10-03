Hampton Roads Black Caucus endorses Glenn Youngkin for governor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Republican gubernatorial Glenn Youngkin announced that his campaign was endorsed by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.

The Hampton Roads Black Caucus says it’s a bipartisan group founded in 2012 “with the purpose of increasing the representation of elected officials who advocate and support legislation directed towards enhancing the Black community.”

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, and look forward to working closely with them and all Black Virginians to implement my Day One Game Plan to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Glenn Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode.”

The caucus says it’s the first time they’ve endorsed a Republican for governor since they were founded in 2012.

Previously, the caucus endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor in 2013 and Ralph Northam for governor in 2017.

The group is not to be confused with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus , compromised of Black leaders in the Virginia General Assembly, all of which are Democrats. The group’s members are supporting McAuliffe and other Democrats in the 2021 election.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play , to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.