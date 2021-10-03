CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Roads Black Caucus endorses Glenn Youngkin for governor

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Republican gubernatorial Glenn Youngkin announced that his campaign was endorsed by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.

The Hampton Roads Black Caucus says it’s a bipartisan group founded in 2012 “with the purpose of increasing the representation of elected officials who advocate and support legislation directed towards enhancing the Black community.”

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, and look forward to working closely with them and all Black Virginians to implement my Day One Game Plan to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Glenn Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode.”

The caucus says it’s the first time they’ve endorsed a Republican for governor since they were founded in 2012.

Previously, the caucus endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor in 2013 and Ralph Northam for governor in 2017.

The group is not to be confused with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus , compromised of Black leaders in the Virginia General Assembly, all of which are Democrats. The group’s members are supporting McAuliffe and other Democrats in the 2021 election.

GoliathSlayer
7d ago

This is Front Page news. I'm not sure what groups or individuals make up the HRBC, but kudos for finally telling a democrat candidate "no thanks."

werollourway
7d ago

Great news for VA ! One would think McClinton cooked his goose at the debate ! " I don't think parents should be telling schools what to teach their kids " Excuse Me ? Only in leftopia ! Parents tax money pays ALL the bills ! Only the parents and God should choose what they're taught ! The liborats socialist takeover is on us ! We can't let it happen !

Rick Harris
7d ago

Somebody tell the democrats they can no longer depend on 95 percent of the black vote when Democrat politicians around the State allow young black youth to slaughter each other all across the Commonwealth.

