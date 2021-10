Being a Disney Vacation Club member comes with a variety of perks. Not only do members get the opportunity to use their points to stay at Disney theme parks, but they can also use their points for other destinations around the world, as well as with Disney Cruise Line. DVC Members also get early previews for new attractions, as well as early access to reservations for new resorts like the Galactic Starcruiser (aka the Star Wars Hotel). Plus they get their own exclusive Disney merchandise!

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO