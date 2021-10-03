Urban Meyer Is Having Quite an Evening

Urban Meyer apparently stuck around Ohio after his Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Jags to 0-4 on the season, but it doesn't appear to have dampened Meyer's love of a good party. He's back in his old stomping grounds of Columbus and having one hell of a Saturday night.

It appears Meyer is at his steakhouse in the Short North area of Columbus and things appear to have gone off the rails. Earlier in the evening this photo was posted of Meyer with some friends:

Shortly after that, the following video surfaced:

That is decidedly not Meyer's wife Shelley, who earlier confirmed she was at home babysitting while Meyer was enjoying a night out:

For those still not sure if that Meyer in the video, there is pretty definitive proof it's him:

Yep, that's definitely him:

I think it's safe to say this is going to be a thing. And Meyer will have a lot of explaining to do.