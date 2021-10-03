CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Urban Meyer Is Having Quite an Evening

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MH0Ih_0cFRTkHu00

Urban Meyer apparently stuck around Ohio after his Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Jags to 0-4 on the season, but it doesn't appear to have dampened Meyer's love of a good party. He's back in his old stomping grounds of Columbus and having one hell of a Saturday night.

It appears Meyer is at his steakhouse in the Short North area of Columbus and things appear to have gone off the rails. Earlier in the evening this photo was posted of Meyer with some friends:

Shortly after that, the following video surfaced:

Ohio State Linebacker K'Vaughan Pope Quits After Sideline Incident, Tweets "F Ohio State"

That is decidedly not Meyer's wife Shelley, who earlier confirmed she was at home babysitting while Meyer was enjoying a night out:

For those still not sure if that Meyer in the video, there is pretty definitive proof it's him:

Yep, that's definitely him:

I think it's safe to say this is going to be a thing. And Meyer will have a lot of explaining to do.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
columbusnavigator.com

Here’s Why Urban Meyer Is Trending On Social Media

If you were wondering why Urban Meyer was trending on Twitter late Saturday night, you’ve come to the right place. The former Buckeye coach was allegedly spotted in close quarters with a woman who is not his wife of 35 years, Shelley Meyer. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, included a video of what seems to be Urban Meyer at a crowded bar. A young woman is said to be seen dancing provocatively against his lap while he is speaking to the man next to him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Coachurbanmeyer
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New video appears to show Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touch a woman's backside at Ohio bar

A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

New angle of Urban Meyer video looks bad for Jaguars coach

Urban Meyer addressed the media on Monday about the recent viral video that appeared to show a woman rubbing up against him, and a new angle of the interaction could lead to more questions for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing...
NFL
The Spun

Mother Of Woman In Urban Meyer Video Breaks Silence

The mother of the young woman dancing on Urban Meyer in the viral video from this past weekend is speaking out. Meyer, 57, went viral on social media last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted at his restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy