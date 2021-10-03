Mario Cristobal addresses end of game officiating
Oregon’s first loss of the season against Stanford came with some baggage, as the Ducks racked up 10 penalties for 99 yards. None more severe than three penalties on the final drive of the game for Stanford. In chronological order, Kayvon Thibodeaux was flagged for targeting and subsequently ejected. Then Brandon Dorlus was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty before Mykael Wright was flagged for a pass interference call at the end of the game.247sports.com
Comments / 0