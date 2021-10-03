Mario Cristobal addresses end of game officiating

Yes, you read that right; the problem for Mario Cristobal are the fans at Oregon. He runs a team under an old philosophy, an old way of winning. Since then offenses have changed and what is required to win has also changed, as his mentor has been at the forefront of that trend that now wins national championships. Meanwhile Greybeard-age Oregon fans like many of you and I have watched a ton of Oregon football over the years and witnessed scads of coaching styles.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO