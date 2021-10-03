CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Cristobal addresses end of game officiating

By Jared Mack
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon’s first loss of the season against Stanford came with some baggage, as the Ducks racked up 10 penalties for 99 yards. None more severe than three penalties on the final drive of the game for Stanford. In chronological order, Kayvon Thibodeaux was flagged for targeting and subsequently ejected. Then Brandon Dorlus was flagged for a roughing the passer penalty before Mykael Wright was flagged for a pass interference call at the end of the game.

247Sports

WATCH: Mario Cristobal's final thoughts ahead of Stanford

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal spoke with the media for the final time before the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks hit the field this weekend against Stanford, which will be played down at Stanford. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Injury Updates During Bye Week

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries, Team Progress During Bye Week. Mario Cristobal met with the media Thursday as the team works through practice and tries to heal up during the bye week. He touched on various topics including:. -The latest on Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead. -CJ Verdell and Bennett Williams'...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal watching 2022 commit Kelvin Banks Jr.

Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. has been committed to Oregon since July, but a little face time never hurt anyone in the recruiting game. Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal used the team’s bye weekend to travel down to the Lone Star State to see one of his highest-profile commits in action. That comes a day after he was in California to see another commit, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
OREGON STATE

