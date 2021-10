For a program that was considered to be on the rise, North Carolina continues to fall short of its offseason hype after losing to 1-4 Florida State, 35-25, in Week 6 — UNC's third loss as a favorite. On offense, the Tar Heels were once again plagued by poor play in the trenches and a failure to find a secondary receiving option, while raising questions in the process about energy levels and confidence. A similar complacency on defense was exhibited by continuing to be unable to contain a running quarterback, and unable to learn from previous execution mistakes.

