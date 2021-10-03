Bison knock off stingy Fighting Hawks, earning first Alerus Center victory

GRAND FORKS — North Dakota State solved the Alerus Center, surviving a slugfest with rival North Dakota on Saturday afternoon. Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson scored a late 3-yard touchdown run to help his team seal a 16-10 victory against the Fighting Hawks in Missouri Valley Football Conference play before a raucous sellout crowd. No. 5-ranked NDSU leaned on its defense for most of the afternoon until Patterson's late score gave the Bison the cushion they needed to turn away No. 10-ranked UND.