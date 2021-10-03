CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Mass ascension launches New Mexico balloon event after COVID-19 hiatus

By NBC News Channel, The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqwER_0cFRS2Tq00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of hot-air balloons created a colorful tapestry against a blue sky in New Mexico’s largest city, kicking off a nine-day annual event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Saturday morning’s mass ascension was the first of five scheduled for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Check out top Halloween costumes of 2021

The 2020 fiesta was canceled as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Organizers say more than 540 balloons are registered for this year’s event.

Fiesta organizers say they won’t be checking for vaccination cards. But they noted precautions are being taken to preserve social distancing and provide access to hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida town starts neuter program to limit feral cat spread

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida town has begun a new program aimed at curbing the spread of a growing feral cat population. The city of Delray Beach recently earmarked $25,000 to neuter and vaccinate cats that freely roam the area. Officials estimate there are between 7,000 and 10,000 feral cats in the […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Society
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
WFLA

WFLA

2K+
Followers
526
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy