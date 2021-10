COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s streak of consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll is over. The Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 11 following their 59-7 victory over Akron. The poll voters were more impressed by recent victories by Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida, as all of those teams jumped past OSU into the top 10.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO