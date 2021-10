Someone was going to be the fall guy for what happened to the Padres, and Tingler is the unlucky one. He can’t have many complaints considering how the second half went. The Padres went 25-42 after the All-Star break, culminating in a brutal 6-19 record so far in September. They’re on their way to a sub-.500 season, a remarkable fall considering they were 67-49 at the end of play on Aug. 10.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO