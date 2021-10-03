Rapid Reaction: Kentucky finds a way, upsets No. 10 Florida
It figured to take a special performance for Kentucky to beat Florida at home for the first time since 1986. The Wildcats’ offense struggled, failing to convert a third down into the fourth quarter. The defense was its gritty, scratchy best. But Kentucky needed more. Kentucky got more, courtesy of a massive blocked field goal and return that spear-headed the way for Kentucky to hold off Florida 20-13.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
