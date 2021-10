Ireland has been open to U.S. travelers since mid-July, with fully vaccinated Americans able to skip testing and quarantine restrictions. (Unvaccinated Americans, however, remain subject to pre- and post-arrival testing and quarantine protocols.) In an effort to attract more U.S. visitors, Tourism Ireland recently invested $4.9 million in a new Green Button ad campaign, designed to encourage Americans to book an Ireland vacation. The push, which also showcases various travel offers, is set to run through mid-January. Hotels and retail editor Christina Jelski recently chatted with Catherine Martin, Ireland's minister for tourism, culture, arts, gaeltacht, sport and media, to get an update on its travel rebound.

