Kansas State

K-State falls short of #4 Oklahoma

 8 days ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State had its chances, but was unable to come out on top against #4 ranked Oklahoma Saturday. The Sooners held off K-State 37-31. Wildcats' quarterback Skylar Thompson made an unexpected return to the field Saturday, having not played since the first quarter of K-State's second game of the season against Southern Illinois. His return clearly uplifted the Wildcat offense, leading them to 420 yards of total offense and a career-high 29 completions.

