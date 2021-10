What could prove to be a pivotal moment in the course of the St. Joseph School District is scheduled for tonight. Meant to tackle all future academic and school facilities problems, the Creative Entourage process has until now been on the horizon. Now begins, at least, a conversation about a conversation: how many buildings should there be, what should those buildings be for and what happens inside. The “Facilitating Team” of 22 people to get it going meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO