'"I'm going to kill your mum, then I'm going to kill you and you and you"': Troy Deeney opens up on the 'out of control' father he still loved despite an abusive upbringing for him, his mother and his two younger siblings
Troy Deeney is driving around Chelmsley Wood, the sprawling estate in Birmingham’s eastern suburbs where he grew up. Now and again, he spots someone he knows walking on the street and pulls up to talk. His mum, Emma, is in the passenger seat, pointing out some of the landmarks of her son’s childhood. But this is a sightseeing tour with a difference.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 3