WTA roundup: Alison Van Uytvanck wins Nur-Sultan title

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium hits to Paula Badosa of Spain in a first round match on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-03 01:19:23 GMT+00:00 - No. 2 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win Saturday over top seed and home favorite Yulia Putintseva in the Astana Open final in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Van Uytvanck improved to 5-0 in her career in WTA finals and defeated Putintseva for the first time in their five head-to-head meetings. It was her first title since Tashkent in 2019.

Putintseva jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the deciding set, but Van Uytvanck broke her serve in three of last four opportunities in the two-hour, 20-minute match.

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and second-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain advanced to the championship match.

Jabeur advanced with a 6-4, 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in one semifinal and will be looking for her second career title. Rybakina retired due to a gastrointestinal illness.

Muguruza didn't even take the court as her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, also withdrew with a GI illness. Muguruza is playing in her fourth final of the season -- she is 1-2 with the win coming in Dubai -- and is aiming to win her ninth career title.

--Field Level Media

