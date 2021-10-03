162 yes rushing in 1st half - good stats

Jim Harbaugh was pumped up about his Michigan squad defeating Nebraska on Saturday night, but he wasn’t so excited about doing a postgame interview. Harbaugh’s Wolverines kicked a field goal with 1:24 left to take a 32-29 lead over the Huskers. Then they got a stop on 4th down to seal things and just ran out the clock to win the game.
The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Clemson stayed in the top-25 in at least one poll this week. The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) are ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, dropping four spots, where Georgia moved to No. 1 (64 first-place votes) ahead of Iowa (1), Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Alabama. Alabama had commanded 63 of...
Texas A&M showed up against Alabama on Saturday night with a plan to be physical with the Crimson Tide and push them around. That even included one player throwing a punch at the end of a play. Bama running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran the ball on a carry in...
Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
The 49ers couldn’t punch it into the end zone late in the first half, so head coach Kyle Shanahan got fancy. He put rookie quarterback Trey Lance into the game with two seconds left and no timeouts. Lance took the shotgun snap and kept it himself around the left side...
Trey Lance will be making his first start for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn’t be any more pumped up for the rookie. While there are a lot of frustrations surrounding the franchise after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went...
The JV Horses established their dominance early in their ballgame at Luling last Thursday. Devine scored four first-half touchdowns and converted each of the ensuing two-point conversions for a 32-0 halftime lead, before going on the 40-0 shutout victory. Putting up those kinds of numbers makes it seem like the...
Anyone within earshot of Kansas football veteran Kenny Logan Jr. Thursday morning found out how much he is not looking forward to missing the first half of the Jayhawks’ Saturday game at Iowa State. That’s when defensive coordinator Brian Borland shared that Logan vowed he will “never get another targeting...
Whether you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or have him on your fantasy team, Jalen Hurts‘ first half performance against the Carolina Panthers will be one to forget. The second-year quarterback, who’s gotten off to a solid start from an individual standpoint to start the year looked completely confounded on Sunday afternoon. Against the Panthers defense, Hurts struggled to throw the ball down the field with any sort of success.
The Bruins tout the second-best defense in the country. No. 3 UCLA women’s soccer (8-0-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) played Oregon (5-0-4, 0-0-1) to a scoreless draw Friday, extending the team’s shutout streak to 741 minutes. With a 0.108 goals against average, the Bruins trail only Wake Forest in the category, and the squads are the only two in the nation to have conceded less than two goals this season.
Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:10PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Colby - The Colby Hornets hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks in Week 8. Colby scored on their first offensive play and kept it up from there. Hornets win 62-6.
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch Week 1, but since getting a jersey last week he’s been making big-time plays. Moss had two touchdown runs last week and he got back in the end zone on Sunday in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team, this time on a pass play.
Nebraska was called for an unusual foul during Saturday night’s game against Michigan. The Wolverines had a 2nd-and-5 at their 29 with around seven minutes left in the second. One of their offensive linemen moved, causing Nebraska’s defense to point out the movement to the officials. However, there was a reason the lineman moved.
HOWLAND — Down in the first half but never out, Cardinal Mooney put together a second half of dominance to pick up its first win of the season. Trailing by five at halftime and having gained just 14 yards to that point, the Cardinals turned to their ground game while the Mooney defense kept Howland scoreless after the break to top the Tigers at Lombardo Field on Saturday, 23-12.
Ohio State senior K’Vaughan Pope has apparently left the team during halftime of the Buckeyes’ game vs. Akron. According to reports in Columbus, Pope stormed off the sideline after being waived off by a teammate. He was eventually escorted off the sideline by an Ohio State official shortly before halftime.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State leads Syracuse, 16-13, at the half from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The two teams traded the lead in the first half. FSU went up 3-0 after an opening offensive drive that went 48 yards on 17 plays over 7:10. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald hit a field goal from 35 yards out.
GRESHAM – Evan Zubke had a hat trick and added an assist as the Newman Catholic soccer team defeated Gresham/Bowler 5-2 in a Central Wisconsin Conference match Thursday. After Will Jensen had a goal in the 12th minute to give Gresham/Bowler an early lead, Zubke evened things up with a goal at the 37:34 mark to make it 1-1 at halftime.
College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
It’s been a quick first half coming out of the bye week, and JMU leads 17-7. Here is the good, the bad and the ugly of the Dukes’ first half of their matchup with New Hampshire. The good: JMU’s mobility. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has emphasized that he wants...
