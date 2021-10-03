Foothill Remains Undefeated With a 21-17 Win Over Amador Valley

The St. Mary’s Knights overcame the Cedar Mountain Cougars on Friday, Sept. 24. The home game showed a tough battle between two capable teams. The Cougars started with the ball, scoring on their first drive. A successful 2-point conversion brought the score to 8-0 in the first quarter. Neither team could find the end zone for the rest of the quarter. After halftime adjustments, the Knights looked like a different team immediately. The opening kick off of the second half was taken back 98 yards for a touchdown. Cedar Mountain was stopped immediately, punting the ball back to the Knights. The Knights punted back, but a fumble recovery gave them the ball in the red zone. They scored hastily, going up 12-8. The Cougars were kept out of the end-zone, while the Knights tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for a 2-point conversion.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO