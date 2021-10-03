Crews rush to fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheridan neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A home fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheridan neighborhood spread to the home next door as fire crews rushed to the scene Saturday evening.

Neighbors said they saw the flames and called 911 right away.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire was called in around 8 p.m.

An elderly couple lived in the home. Officials said an officer had to go into the house to pull one person out to safety. That person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

A person who lived next door said she was happy with how everything progressed, despite the fire damage to her home.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

