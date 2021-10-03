CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Crews rush to fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheridan neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9zOA_0cFROWUJ00

PITTSBURGH — A home fire in Pittsburgh’s Sheridan neighborhood spread to the home next door as fire crews rushed to the scene Saturday evening.

Neighbors said they saw the flames and called 911 right away.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire was called in around 8 p.m.

An elderly couple lived in the home. Officials said an officer had to go into the house to pull one person out to safety. That person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

A person who lived next door said she was happy with how everything progressed, despite the fire damage to her home.

It’s not clear what sparked the fire.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man robbed at gunpoint in Beaver County

GREENE TWP, Pa. — A Conneautville man was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Beaver County on Friday. The Pennsylvania State Police said the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Upper Service Road, Greene Township. Police said the victim set up the purchase of an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Security guard stabbed in mask dispute at NYC Apple Store, police say

NEW YORK CITY — Police said a man stabbed a security guard Friday at the Apple Store in Manhattan during a dispute over wearing a mask, according to multiple reports. Authorities told WABC-TV that the security guard told the man that he had to wear a mask to enter the store on West 14th Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The man refused and stabbed the guard in the stomach and arm and slashed his head, according to WCBS-TV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy