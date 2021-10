Miami, Florida – Jesús Luzardo ended 2021 on a very high note, setting a new career-high on the mound to help the Miami Marlins win 3-1 over the Phillies. The southpaw dominated Philadelphia through five and a third, bullying the heart of the order that included Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, and J.T. Realmuto. Luzardo got help from within the diamond and at the plate with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s three-run blast in the third being the difference-maker.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO