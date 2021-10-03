Comic Book Preview – Justice League Infinity #4
Justice League Infinity #4 is out on Tuesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you right here courtesy of DC Comics…. After being whisked across the Multiverse, Wonder Woman finds herself trapped on a desolate and barren planet with the last person she’d ever expect to find: DARKSEID! What does the former ruler of Apokolips want with the Amazonian warrior? And what lurks in the shadows of this devastated world?www.flickeringmyth.com
