Rays' Shane Baz: Early exit in no-decision

Baz allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two in 2.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS. He didn't factor into the decision. Baz remained in Friday's contest after he gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, but he allowed another run to come across in the third inning prior to his removal. The right-hander threw just 47 pitches in Game 2, so he'll likely be available later in the ALDS if needed.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO