Rays' Luis Patino: Grabs win in relief

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Patino (5-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-2 rout of the Yankees, striking out three batters in two perfect innings of relief. Shane Baz got the start but pitched only 2.2 innings before turning things over to the bullpen with the Rays already ahead 7-1, and Patino -- who took over to begin the fifth inning -- was awarded the victory due to his fantastic effort. He fired 20 of 29 pitches for strikes, and he'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.31 ERA and 74:29 K:BB through 77.1 innings. Look for the 21-year-old to fill a multi-inning role for Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

