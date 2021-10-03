Nationals' Joan Adon: Draws first big-league start
Adon will be promoted from Triple-A Rochester to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Adon has pitched at three levels of the minor leagues this season. He spent the majority of the campaign with High-A Wilmington, where he managed a 4.97 ERA with 91 strikeouts across 87 frames. Despite throwing only 18 innings between Double and Triple-A, he'll make his major-league debut in a game that could have implications on the American League playoff picture. Most recently, Adon threw four scoreless innings while striking out seven and walking three in his only start with Triple-A Rochester.www.cbssports.com
