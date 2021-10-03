Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with hip tightness
Contreras exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with right hip tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Contreras left in the third inning with the injury, though he walked and struck out in two plate appearances prior to his exit. While there has been no official word, there is a strong possibility that Contreras will be forced to miss Sunday's season finale and that his 2021 campaign is complete. Erick Castillo took over behind the plate to replace Contreras.www.cbssports.com
