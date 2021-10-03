CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liverpool, NY

Liverpool football handles Utica Proctor, awaits C-NS showdown

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpFtY_0cFRMWYj00

UTICA – Perhaps because it takes place a bit later in the calendar than it has in most regular seasons past, the football clash between Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool that takes place next Friday night at LHS Stadium carries even more weight.

Of course, the recent history of this series, from the long Northstars winning run broken up by the Warriors in 2019 only to get avenged in an epochal Section III Class AA semifinal, followed by a game last spring ended by officials early in the fourth quarter due to flaring tempers on both sides.

And even when Liverpool lost to Baldwinsville on Sept. 17, its subsequent success means that, at 3-1 in league play, it sits right behind state Class AA no. 8-ranked C-NS in the standings as the ‘Star Wars’ Cup game looms.

Events this week may have bolstered the Warriors’ spirits, too.

The Northstars were supposed to play Henninger, but a COVID-19 quarantine canceled the game, leaving C-NS to deal with an unscheduled bye week after it had romped past its first three league opponents by a combined 110-21 margin.

Liverpool had none of these concerns, traveling last Saturday to Utica Proctor and, with a strong all-around performance, subduing the Raiders 29-6.

No team had gone to Utica and beaten the Raiders on its home turf since 2018. The Warriors cared little for this and, on its second offensive play from scrimmage, took the lead when Jah’Deuir Reese ran 26 yards for a touchdown.

Right from the outset, Liverpool’s defense stymied Proctor, forcing a turnover and several punts. Early in the second period, another Warriors drive found the end zone, Dakari Mack scoring on a one-yard plunge.

When the Raiders fumbled a handoff and Liverpool pounced on its for a second turnover, it promptly drove to the goal line from where quarterback Jaylen Graham plunged in with 41 seconds left in the half.

Adding the two-point conversion, the Warriors went to the break up 22-0, then took the second-half kickoff and needed less than three minutes to pull further away, Graham this time going 14 yards for the TD.

Only here did Proctor settle down and make some stops, but Liverpool’s defense maintained the shutout until the Raiders’ Todd Abraham scored on a two-yard run with barely a minute left.

Nine different Warriors had at least three carries, displaying the backfield depth. Reese led with 90 yards on nine carries as Liverpool only had to throw twice all afternoon.

The Warriors know this kind of effort must be on hand to have any chance against C-NS’s diverse attack, where two quarterbacks (Jaxon Razmovski and Anthony Testa) alternate and Jamar Ballard can control the ball on the ground, complementing an aggressive defense that controls the line of scrimmage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Marcellus football roar to lopsided wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – If anything good could be found in the West Genesee football team’s Oct. 1 defeat to Fayetteville-Manlius, it was the way the Wildcats fought back, nearly erasing a 21-0 halftime deficit. A week later, again playing in front of a home crowd at Mike Messere Field,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Utica, NY
Education
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Football
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles football dashes to 50-23 win over Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA – Less than 10 minutes of game time had elapsed in Saturday’s football showdown between unbeaten Skaneateles and unbeaten Cazenovia at Buckley-Volo Field, and yet the decisive blows were already delivered. Skaneateles, with the kind of quick-strike capability that had paralyzed four previous outmatched opponents, had now done the same to someone much better, bolting to […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia football dealt first loss by Skaneateles, 50-22

CAZENOVIA – Much of the football showdown between Cazenovia and Skaneateles Saturday at Buckley-Volo Field involved two talented, hard-nosed sets of Lakers each trying to impose its will, and each side succeeding to some degree. Yet it was in the game’s first 10 minutes that things were decided as Skaneateles...
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Warriors#American Football#Cicero North Syracuse
Eagle Newspapers

C-NS Blue golfers finish third at Class AA sectionals

SYRACUSE – What was a close race among area large-school boys golf teams turned into a tight battle at the top when they all gathered at Drumlins Country Club for Wednesday’s Section III Class AA fall tournament. Cicero-North Syracuse Blue contended all the way to the final shots, finishing at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill boys golfers claim Class B sectional title

PHOENIX – It was yet another instance where what happened in the regular season in boys golf did not repeat itself in the post-season – which suited Westhill just fine. Led by Anthony Maglisco, the Warriors roared to the top of the standings in Tuesday’s Section III Class B fall tournament at Beaver Meadows Golf Club, getting the best of regular-season champion Christian Brothers Academy and five other opponents.
PHOENIX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
714
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy