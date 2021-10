With the beginning of the NBA season in sight, basketball fans and analysts are soon to be introduced to the wealth of talent found in the 2021 NBA Draft. From Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs to UConn’s own James Bouknight, there will be plenty of new talent on display for basketball fans throughout the year. However, there’s one player who stands above them all: Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

