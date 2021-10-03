CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Thiago Santos decisions Johnny Walker in highly competitive bout | UFC Vegas 38

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Walker and Thiago Santos clashed tonight (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) in a main event clash from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 38. This main event scrap carried a pair of appealing angles. On one hand, these two Light Heavyweights were ranked inside the Top 10, so there were definitely title implications on the line for the victor. However, the far more significant draw of this battle is that neither man is fond of caution! Both typically chase the knockout with occasionally reckless zeal, setting up a striking battle unlikely to last the full five rounds.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker - Winners and Losers

That preliminary card fighters claimed all four of the UFC Vegas 38 fight card bonuses should tell you something about how the key card went on Saturday night. In the main event, Thiago Santos ended a three-fight losing skid with a decision win over Johnny Walker, but the fight didn’t answer many questions. In fact, I think it created some new questions. The first of those is what happens with Santos? He fought out his UFC deal on Saturday night, but his victory didn’t show the UFC brass he will once again become a title threat. With that, his future with the organization seems to be up in the air.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 preview show: Is this do-or-die for Thiago Santos?

Can Thiago Santos rediscover his winning ways? Or will Johnny Walker finally break through? With UFC Vegas 38 just hours away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee breakdown the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s card. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 38’s Johnny Walker

Explosive wild man, Johnny Walker, will duel with Muay Thai specialist, Thiago Santos, this Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker is just six fights into his UFC career, but the Brazilian has developed one hell of a reputation. The No. 10-ranked Light Heavyweight contender has already scored dramatic knockouts, found himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel, and managed to injure himself doing the worm. In short, Walker stands out at least a bit more than the average “Contender Series” product.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Ufc Apex#Espnplus
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results – Santos vs. Walker

UFC Vegas 38 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The October 2 fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight contest between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising star Johnny Walker. In the night’s co-main event slot, 185-pounders Kevin Holland and Kyle...
UFC
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Santos Decisions Walker

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Thiago Santos (206 lbs.) vs. #10 Johnny Walker (204.5 lbs.) Kyle Daukaus (185.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Kevin Holland (183.5 lbs.) Alex Oliveira (169.5 lbs.) vs. Niko Price (170.5 lbs.) Misha Cirkunov (185.5 lbs.) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5 lbs.) Mike Breeden (158.5 lbs.)* vs....
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mymmanews.com

Thiago Santos responds to critics after dull main event fight against Johnny Walker

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos responded to his critics following his dull main event against Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38. By pitting two knockout artists against each other, the hope was that the Santos vs. Walker fight would deliver fireworks for the fans, but the fight was anything but. Surprisingly, the two Brazilian light heavyweights went the full 25-minute distance in what resembled a sparring match more than a fight. The two fighters were criticized heavily by fans, media, and fellow fighters on social media for not pulling the trigger during the fight to make it more exciting for the fans. But as far as Santos goes, while he understands that people want to see blood, he also wants people to know that he had a hard training camp. Just because the 25 minutes in the cage weren’t exciting doesn’t mean that he didn’t put in the work.
UFC
FanSided

UFC Vegas 38: Thiago Santos feels on the verge of another title shot despite lackluster fight with Johnny Walker (Video)

Thiago Santos feels on the verge of another title shot despite a lackluster fight with Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38. Despite the fight not living up to expectations, Thiago Santos feels proud of his win over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 38. Santos and Walker appeared gun-shy for the majority of the contest, but Santos was the more active striker and walked away with a split decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 medical suspensions could bench Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker until April

Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker may not have put forth one of the more action-packed fights of the year, but both Brazilians still sustained enough damage to leave them staring down the barrel of a six-month medical suspension, pending clearing from their respective physicians. Joining them in the six-month club...
UFC
MMAmania.com

No thanks! Jiri Prochazka shoots down UFC callout from Thiago Santos

Longtime UFC light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos snapped a three-fight losing streak by capturing a unanimous decision victory over fellow Brazilian bruiser Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 38 main event last weekend in “Sin City.”. And now “Marreta” wants to earn a second crack at the 205-pound crown.
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy