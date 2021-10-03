Thiago Santos decisions Johnny Walker in highly competitive bout | UFC Vegas 38
Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos clashed tonight (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) in a main event clash from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, at UFC Vegas 38. This main event scrap carried a pair of appealing angles. On one hand, these two Light Heavyweights were ranked inside the Top 10, so there were definitely title implications on the line for the victor. However, the far more significant draw of this battle is that neither man is fond of caution! Both typically chase the knockout with occasionally reckless zeal, setting up a striking battle unlikely to last the full five rounds.www.mmamania.com
