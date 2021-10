The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the Annawan Wethersfield Titans on Monday, September 20th at Goff Stahl Field. In a penalty and turnover infested game, it seemed only appropriate that a two point conversion was the difference between the two teams with Ridgewood losing by the final score of 8-6. The two teams accounted for seven fumbles along with one interception in the game.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO