Alabama state troopers said they’ve identified the driver and a 2008 Chrysler minivan that struck and killed a teenage boy on Aug. 19 in Limestone County. Mason Cozelos, 16 was hit around 10:30 p.m., while walking on East Limestone Road near Athens, less than a mile from where he was staying. The driver left before troopers arrived and Cozelos was pronounced dead on the scene.