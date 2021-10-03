Women’s giving circle Project W seeks new members
SPRINGFIELD– Project W, a women’s giving circle, awarded grants totaling $60,000 to three local non-profits in 2021: Wesley House Shelter received $30,000; Tyler Arboretum received $15,000 and Mitzvah Circle Foundation received $15,000. Project W members are committed to improving the quality of life for women in Delaware County. In the three years since its inception, Project W’s 148 members have distributed over $175,000 in grants and donations.www.delcotimes.com
