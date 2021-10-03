1 Killed After Gasoline Tanker Overturns In Mahwah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly helicopter crash on Sunday in Orange County.
New York State Police said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in Cornwall, near Storm King Mountain and Route 218.
The Federal Aviation Administration said one the pilot was on board the Robinson R44 helicopter.
A witness hiking nearby described what about he heard moments before the crash.
“We literally heard it fly overhead and then, boom, explosions,” Gavin Amacher said. “It sounded like eight shotgun blasts went off at once. It was loud. It didn’t sound like a normal helicopter.”
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, officials said.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A traffic stop turned violent near the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near West 40th Street and 11th Avenue.
Video posted on social media shows a driver attacking three NYPD traffic agents.
Police say the driver was involved in a collision. When the officers approached the vehicle, two men inside the car got out, struck the agents and took off.
The traffic agents suffered cuts to their faces.
The suspects are now in custody.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old is facing murder charges Sunday after the shooting death of his mother at their Staten Island home.
Police said the teen’s father was also wounded, CBS2’s John Dias reported.
According to authorities, Adnan Pelinkovic got into some kind of dispute with his parents at their home on Burbank Avenue in the New Dorp section Saturday at around 6:30 p.m.
Police said officers found Minire Pelinkovic, 51, with a severe chest injury from being shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The teen’s father, identified as Enver Pelinkovic, 54, was found with a cut on his...
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are new details about the man accused of knocking a New Jersey nurse to the ground in Times Square on Friday after mugging another woman.
He has now been charged with murder.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the woman’s devastated family on Sunday.
Oncology nurse Maria Ambrocio should have been working at Bayonne Medical Center on Saturday night. Instead, her brother said the 58-year-old was surrounded by her family when she was taken off life support.
“She was just here. I mean, it’s really devastating. I have no words. I just wanted to cry,” Carlito Sta Maria said.
READ MORE: Subway...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire tore through four Bronx apartment buildings overnight, the FDNY said Saturday.
A vacate order has been issued for Jose Guzman’s Bronx home of 50 years and the three neighboring buildings. Like most impacted, many of his possessions inside are ruined as well, but he’s choosing to remain positive.
“Thank god that we’re alive,” he said. “The house, insurance pays for the house. This is more important, our life. That’s more important.”
The strip of multi-family homes along East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section were ravaged after a fast-moving fire tore through them around 10...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of a boy accused in a shooting at a Bronx playground.
Investigators said the child, who appears to be holding a gun in the video, got into an argument with a 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee.
It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said the alleged shooter goes by the nickname “Chulo.” He is between 11 and 13 years old and is under 5 feet tall.
Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera allegedly robbing a Bed, Bath & Beyond in Manhattan and threatening the store’s loss prevention officers with a knife.
It happened at 620 Avenue of the Americas on Oct. 6 around 9:20 p.m.
(credit: NYPD)
Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store carrying a box over his shoulder. According to police, it contained an $1,100 Roomba vacuum cleaner.
A loss prevention officer tried to stop him and asked to see a receipt. That’s when the man pulled out a knife, police said, and he walked out of the store with the stolen vacuum.
The man police are looking for is described as 20-29 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build and was last seen wearing green pants, a multicolored sweatshirt and a white construction hat.
Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 9.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a gunman who exchanged fire with NYPD officers Thursday near Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Police said it all began when officers tried to pull over a BMW on Atlantic Avenue.
The investigation shut down the busy roadway for more than seven hours.
“It’s chaos. It’s pure chaos,” one woman said.
Traffic came to a standstill, even delaying fire trucks from getting to an emergency.
“You can’t get to Atlantic Avenue. You can’t get to Flatbush. You can’t do nothing. Police is not helping out. It’s traffic, backed up,” the woman added.
Sources told CBS2 police received a...
HILLBURN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A car fire in Hillburn caused some big delays Friday evening.
As CBS2’s Jim Smith reports, it happened on the ramp from northbound I-287 and Route 17 that takes drivers onto the northbound New York State Thruway.
At one point, the ramp was completely shut down due to the fire. One lane of traffic is currently open.
During the process of trying to get the fire extinguished, significant delays occurred on the northbound side of I-287. It also caused delays on the northbound side of Route 17.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was critically injured after a cell phone snatching in Times Square.
It happened Friday afternoon.
Police say a man chased after a homeless man who stole his phone. During the chase, the homeless man plowed into a woman outside a pizzeria.
The woman fell, and police say she cracked her skull when her head hit the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The homeless man took off but was later caught and arrested.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who spent almost three days up in a tree in Queens finally came down Friday evening.
Roody Thomas climbed the tree in an attempt to avoid police around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
He climbed out of the tree shortly after 5 p.m. Friday and has since been taken into police custody.
Police had been working around the clock to get him to come down, using sirens, drones and negotiators, but nothing worked, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.
Officers eventually pulled off of the street, which was enough to bring Thomas out of the tree and onto the roof of his...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s heartbreak in Harlem after a 3-year-old boy fell from a window and died.
It happened at an apartment building on West 133rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard.
As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, Daniel Galeas was just days from his 4th birthday, being homeschooled inside his apartment building with his siblings and cousins when he fell to his death.
A moment of innocence turned deadly. Family members say Daniel was jumping on the bed when he tripped and fell through an opening on the left side of this air conditioning unit that was not properly secured. He plummeted...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to several assaults that took place back in September.
The incidents happened within the span of an hour on Sept. 11.
Police are trying to identify a group of individuals wanted in connection to several assaults that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
The first happened around 5:15 p.m. on a Manhattan-bound L train near Moffat Street and Wilson Avenue.
According to police, the group approached a 16-year-old boy and demanded money, but the boy refused.
One of the individuals then allegedly punched him in the...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A passenger was detained after a Republic Airways flight made an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 3 p.m.
Port Authority Police say other passengers reported the individual was behaving suspiciously and erratically.
Republic Airways released the following statement:
“A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behavior near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation. Our crew responded to the situation in...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD transit officer was caught on camera chasing after a teenager accused of stealing a cell phone on a subway in Brooklyn.
The officer was on a train with his body camera rolling when the 15-year-old suspect started running Thursday afternoon.
“You guys are f#€kin' fast!”#WATCH as a teen who snatched a phone from a straphanger tries to bolt from @NYPDtransit cops. The suspect thought he’d outrun one of NY’s Finest — and fastest — but the veteran officer quickly made the arrest.
NYPD is always here for New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/mCpSI8MB3d
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 8, 2021
The officer took off after him, chasing him all the way onto the street before taking him into custody.
The boy is now charged with grand larceny.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Citi Bike rider was struck and killed overnight on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.
Police said the man in his 40s was riding south near 104th Street when he was hit.
He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the 73-year-old driver stayed on the scene. He was charged with driving without a license.
It’s against the law to ride a bike on any road with a speed limit of more than 30 miles an hour in the city.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a group of women attacked an employee at a nail salon in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 5:45 p.m. on September 2 at Estefy Nail Salon on Westchester Avenue.
Police said the suspects began arguing with the 32-year-old employee about her service. They allegedly grabbed a gel nail lamp and started to leave the salon.
When the employee tried to stop them, police said one suspect bit her right hand, stunned her right arm with a stun gun and punched her multiple times in the face.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mask dispute led to an attack inside an Apple Store in Manhattan on Friday.
It happened at the Apple Store on 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 6:45 p.m.
Police say a customer was asked to wear a mask, but he refused and allegedly stabbed a security guard in the stomach and arm and slashed him on the head.
“Screaming and people pushing and shoving … I saw him when they took him out in a stretcher, two paramedics followed by about five or six policemen,” one witness said.
The security guard was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene.
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Small business owners in Suffolk County are on edge after a dozen break-ins.
A thief was caught on camera ripping out cash registers, leaving some merchants with thousands of dollars in damage and losses, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.
Restaurant owner Tony Mavruk was alerted to a break-in early Wednesday morning.
“Unfortunately, I had to watch this live on my phone,” Mavruk said.
He watched live security footage as a thief smashed the front door at Hummas Mediterranean and ripped out the cash register. A large, concrete block was used.
Other merchants chimed in when Mavruk posted the video online.
“Hey this...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a homeless woman who was caught on camera attacking a teenager in Queens.
The woman allegedly walked up behind a 16-year-old girl and put her in a chokehold while she was eating at a restaurant in Astoria on Monday.
The woman walked away after a passerby got involved. The girl was left with bruising on her neck.
Police arrested 36-year-old Minerva Martinez on Saturday and charged her with strangulation.
