1 Killed After Gasoline Tanker Overturns In Mahwah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man caught on camera allegedly robbing a Bed, Bath & Beyond in Manhattan and threatening the store’s loss prevention officers with a knife. It happened at 620 Avenue of the Americas on Oct. 6 around 9:20 p.m. (credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows the man leaving the store carrying a box over his shoulder. According to police, it contained an $1,100 Roomba vacuum cleaner. A loss prevention officer tried to stop him and asked to see a receipt. That’s when the man pulled out a knife, police said, and he walked out of the store with the stolen vacuum. The man police are looking for is described as 20-29 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build and was last seen wearing green pants, a multicolored sweatshirt and a white construction hat. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com. Editor’s note: This story was first published Oct. 9.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO