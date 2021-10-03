CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Gives Advice On How To Spot Early Signs Of Dyslexia In Children

 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is one of the most common learning challenges — affecting up to 15 percent of Americans — dyslexia.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, an issue that affects children with above-average or normal intelligence, and it’s not always easy to recognize.

Children with dyslexia have difficulty reading and spelling, often avoid activities that involve reading, and take longer to complete tasks that involve writing.

At a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, a local dyslexia educator noted some of the key indicators that there is an issue.

“Trouble learning letters and sounds; trouble identifying rhymes, maybe some difficulty speaking, but truly the best way to know if someone has dyslexia is to have a good evaluation by a psychologist or neuropsychologist,” Maria Paluselli, the Chief Learning Officer of the Provident Charter School, said.

Jon Delano’s full interview will air on the Sunday Business Page tomorrow morning on KDKA-TV News.

ABC 4

How COVID impacts students with dyslexia

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, so today we are sitting down to discuss how COVID is impacting kids with dyslexia. Karee Atkinson, Mitchell Olson, and Ava Erickson, from Decoding Dyslexia Utah are on set today. This month is a great time for students to share experiences and talk about how COVID affected their learning over the past year.
KIDS
WCVB

How to recognize depression warning signs in children

A recent national study found a 30% increase in demand for psychological services for children under 13, and a 16% jump for adolescents. Remote learning, anxiety and uncertainty -- all taking their toll.
KIDS
WOKV

Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

NEW YORK — (AP) — The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago. He has written a children's book. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's “Ben and Emma's...
KIDS
HRmagazine.co.uk

How to support employees with dyslexia

Perhaps because dyslexia often involves literacy skills the condition has become conflated with being an indicator of intelligence. This couldn’t be further from the truth. People with varying levels of intelligence can be dyslexic. What is important is how their learning differences are accommodated so they can reach their full potential.
MENTAL HEALTH
edsurge.com

The Pandemic Makes Dyslexia a Greater Challenge. But We Know How to Solve It.

As the new school year gets into full swing, educators are likely to shift their focus from worrying about the depth of learning loss for students as a group, and begin zeroing in on where individual students are at. Nevertheless, looking at the differences in learning lost between two different groups of students, one from Sweden and one from England, may shed light on how best to help students with dyslexia in the United States move forward.
MENTAL HEALTH
heraldsun.com

A girl wet herself in class. Her NC mom says a teacher violated the child’s human rights

A parent told the Durham school board Thursday night a teacher violated her daughter’s basic, human rights last month by not letting her use the bathroom. Shelecia Dixon said her 12-year-old daughter wet herself at Neal Middle School on Sept. 27 after a teacher refused to let students leave the sixth-grade classroom because of the class’s behavior with a substitute teacher the week before.
DURHAM, NC
Best Life

This Early MS Warning Sign Occurs in 80 Percent of Patients, Experts Say

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is both an unpredictable and long-lasting disease, which makes it an unnerving diagnosis. Worse yet, MS is hard to diagnose, since its symptoms often mimic other common conditions, leading many people with MS to be frequently misdiagnosed. In fact, a June 2021 study published in the journal Neurology found that early MS symptoms are frequently missed for up to five years before patients get the proper diagnosis. To help you figure out what to look for, there's one symptom that occurs early in this central nervous system disease and affects four in five patients. Read on to find out the most common early symptom of MS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wbaltv.com

'He was a great man': Family mourns father, husband who died of COVID-19

A Cherry Hill family is in mourning after their husband and father died from COVID-19 Sunday. Christine Summers said she believes her son caught the disease at school and passed it on to their family. She said she wishes there was a better virtual learning option so other families don't have to go through this.
BALTIMORE, MD
