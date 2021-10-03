Expert Gives Advice On How To Spot Early Signs Of Dyslexia In Children

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is one of the most common learning challenges — affecting up to 15 percent of Americans — dyslexia.

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, an issue that affects children with above-average or normal intelligence, and it’s not always easy to recognize.

Children with dyslexia have difficulty reading and spelling, often avoid activities that involve reading, and take longer to complete tasks that involve writing.

At a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, a local dyslexia educator noted some of the key indicators that there is an issue.

“Trouble learning letters and sounds; trouble identifying rhymes, maybe some difficulty speaking, but truly the best way to know if someone has dyslexia is to have a good evaluation by a psychologist or neuropsychologist,” Maria Paluselli, the Chief Learning Officer of the Provident Charter School, said.

