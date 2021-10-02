Mariners GameDay — October 2 vs. Los Angeles-AL
AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners are 21–9 (.700) in Chris Flexen’s 30 starts this season…it marks the first time the Mariners have won 20+ games when an individual starting pitcher takes the mound since they went 22–12 in Félix Hernández’s 34 starts during the 2014 season, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Seattle’s 21 team wins in Flexen’s starts are most in the American League this season?…Flexen leads AL pitchers by 2 team wins, with Nathan Eovaldi-BOS, Sean Manaea-OAK and Eduardo Rodriguez-BOS in a 3-way tie for 2nd place with 19 team wins each.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
