Mariners GameDay — October 2 vs. Los Angeles-AL

Dodger Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…the Mariners are 21–9 (.700) in Chris Flexen’s 30 starts this season…it marks the first time the Mariners have won 20+ games when an individual starting pitcher takes the mound since they went 22–12 in Félix Hernández’s 34 starts during the 2014 season, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Seattle’s 21 team wins in Flexen’s starts are most in the American League this season?…Flexen leads AL pitchers by 2 team wins, with Nathan Eovaldi-BOS, Sean Manaea-OAK and Eduardo Rodriguez-BOS in a 3-way tie for 2nd place with 19 team wins each.

sanantoniopost.com

Surging Mariners look to extend playoff push vs. Angels

The Seattle Mariners won't have to face Shohei Ohtani the pitcher this weekend as they attempt to secure their first postseason appearance since 2001. They still have to deal with Ohtani the hitter, though. The three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Mariners gets underway Friday night in...
MLB
Seattle Times

Mariners outlast Shohei Ohtani and Angels to keep pace in AL wild-card race

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patience at the plate paid dividends for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. When Shohei Ohtani, one of the most formidable pitchers in baseball, finally left the mound, Seattle seized the opportunity, scoring four runs in the eighth inning on its way to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels that kept the Mariners in the thick of the American League wild-card race.
MLB
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners drop opener vs. Angels

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Following the Seattle Mariners in their quest to make the American League wild-card game. The Seattle Mariners are fighting this week to the make the American League wild-card game. Here's a daily game tracker:. FRIDAY, OCT. 1. Pro baseball. Angels 2, Mariners 1 — Seattle had opportunities...
MLB
bostonnews.net

Mariners stay alive in AL Wild Card hunt with win over Angels

Mitch Haniger had four hits, including a home run, and five RBIs as the Seattle Mariners kept their postseason hopes alive with a 6-4 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. The Mariners (90-71), who have won 11 of their past 13 games, are tied with Toronto,...
MLB
theScore

Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with comeback victory vs. Angels

The Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Saturday, keeping their playoff hopes alive by staying one game back of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. They're also tied with the Toronto Blue Jays. Only two of Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto will clinch the...
MLB
The Oregonian

Seattle Mariners vs Los Angeles Angels score updates, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

The Seattle Mariners (89-71) have everything on the line tonight as they try and secure a win and make their first postseason appearance in 20 years. Standing in their way will be the Los Angeles Angels (76-84) and the results of other games being played across the country tonight. This game takes place with the first pitch coming on Saturday, October 2 at 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park and live TV on Root Sports.
MLB
Lookout Landing

10/3/21: Mariners vs. Angels Open Game Thread

We often refer to Opening Day as Baseball Christmas, which feels appropriate: after a long and dark winter, a surfeit of gifts, an abundance of riches. If Opening Day is Baseball Christmas, today’s slate of games is a Baseball Children’s Birthday Party: some fans have teams that are the protagonists of the day, and others are spectators watching the scene unfold, and everyone’s had a little too much sugar and excitement and feels a little dizzy. And all I am saying, having stood in line for cake with other Mariners fans patiently for the past 20 years, is I want a fat corner piece, with roses.
MLB
Dodger Insider

Mariners Dominican Summer League Awards

Moncada, 19, hit .358 (57x159) with 29 runs scored, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 30 RBI, 37 walks and 2 stolen bases in 54 games with the DSL Mariners in 2021. He led the Dominican Summer League in on-base percentage (.500) and OPS (1.060), while also ranking 3rd in slugging percentage, 4th in average (.358), T4th in doubles (16) and T5th in extra base hits.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB

