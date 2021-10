The price of jeans, t-shirts, furniture and even rugs are about to cost you a lot more in the near future, this as Cotton prices jumped to a fresh 10-year high on Tuesday. The reason is supply chain issues that caused food prices to skyrocket and adding to a long list of fast-growing commodities and raw materials. According to government inflation reports, Cotton futures rose 4% to close to $ 1.09, the highest level since September 2011.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO