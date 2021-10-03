Texas Rice Festival returns with a splash of tradition
The Texas Rice Festival made its return this year in Winnie — giving the community a chance to carry on the beloved tradition. “It’s always fun, always a lot of people, always a lot of friendly people — they really are — even though all of this mess is going on, this mud mess,” Longtime Texas Rice Festival Volunteer Diann Griner said with a laugh. “I look forward to it every year, and I think everybody else does too.”www.beaumontenterprise.com
Comments / 0