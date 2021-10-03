UNLV competitive again before falling to Texas-San Antonio

UNLV’s football team was competitive for the second straight week, falling 24-17 to Texas-San Antonio on Saturday at the Alamadome in San Antonio, Texas. Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel was 25 of 37 for 307 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for the Rebels (0-5). But he was sacked six times, including on fourth down in the final minute, allowing the Roadrunners (5-0) to kneel and seal the victory.