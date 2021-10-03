NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle (calf) is “not guaranteed” to play in Week 4 and they will monitor him in Friday’s practice. “I hope so,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I wish I could state it like that. That’s not guaranteed. We were hoping it would heal a little bit more and expected it to by (Thursday). And he went out and gave it a go in walkthrough and it was just still bothering him. So we shut him down for the day. I haven’t seen him yet today. Hopefully, he’s coming in today feeling better. He’ll get a few reps out there today and then we’re hoping he’ll be ready by Sunday.”