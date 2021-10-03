CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

By Nate Bouda
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle (calf) is “not guaranteed” to play in Week 4 and they will monitor him in Friday’s practice. “I hope so,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “I wish I could state it like that. That’s not guaranteed. We were hoping it would heal a little bit more and expected it to by (Thursday). And he went out and gave it a go in walkthrough and it was just still bothering him. So we shut him down for the day. I haven’t seen him yet today. Hopefully, he’s coming in today feeling better. He’ll get a few reps out there today and then we’re hoping he’ll be ready by Sunday.”

cbs17

Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after he had surgery Friday to repair two injuries to his right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo Friday night following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see...
Yardbarker

Analysis: 5 Keys to a Seahawks Victory Over 49ers in NFC West Opener

With both teams facing a sense of urgency in early October coming off of tough losses a week ago, the Seahawks and 49ers will rekindle their bitter rivalry in their respective NFC West openers on Sunday. Unable to maintain a 17-7 lead in the first half, Russell Wilson and the...
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
