CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talladega, AL

How to Watch NASCAR Sparks 300 at Talladega: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Justin Carter
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs continue Saturday with the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Last weekend, non-playoff driver Josh Berry won the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas, ensuring that none of the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff drivers competing in the Round of 12 locked up a spot in the Round of 8.

www.si.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Kevin Harvick's Fall From Grace Has Not Been Pretty

Chase Elliott likely contributed to Kevin Harvick ’s 29th consecutive loss this year, and that makes a clash between the two at Bristol a semi-big deal. Accusations and threats and finger pointing are routine at Bristol … and generally quickly forgotten. The bottom line is that when Elliott and Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Talladega, AL
Sports
City
Talladega, AL
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Jeb Burton
Person
Justin Allgaier
CBS Sports

Jonathan Hassler named new crew chief for Ryan Blaney in 2022

After the June announcement that Todd Gordon would retire at the end of the 2021 season, Ryan Blaney and his No. 12 team have spent the past several months searching for their next leader atop the pit box next season. That search ended Wednesday, as a current crew chief from a Team Penske sister team will call the shots for Ryan Blaney in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Bleacher Report

NASCAR at Charlotte 2021 Results: Kyle Larson Earns 7th Win of Season

Kyle Larson won the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday for his seventh win of the season. It was the seventh and final road-course race of the 2021 season. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott entered Sunday as a two-time defending winner of the race, and Larson had also earned two of his wins this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson is the first racer ever to win three road-course races in a single season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Channel#Nascar Xfinity Series#Live Stream#Alsco#Nbc Sports Network Live#Kaulig Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

AFC Contenders Clash on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Sunday Night Football does not miss. In last week’s game, the Patriots couldn’t convert a game-winning field goal in the final minute to lose to their former quarterback Tom Brady and his new team, the Buccaneers. The week before that, the Packers beat the 49ers on a field goal as time expired. The week before that, the Chiefs fumbled with less than a minute to go to squander their chance for a game-winning field goal. Instead, the Ravens ran out the clock.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Overtime: Final Thoughts from Tennessee-South Carolina

Despite a 38-7 lead and accumulating 373 total yards of offense by halftime, the Vols only mustered one touchdown and 99 total yards of offense in the second half. However, Tennessee still was able to hold on for a comfortable 25 point win over SEC foe South Carolina. Tennessee's second...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy