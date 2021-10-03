Kickoff, television set for Georgia at Auburn
Georgia and Auburn will square off for the 126th time on Saturday, October 9. That game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET as the first half of a doubleheader. Alabama and Texas A&M will kickoff at 8 p.m. as the second leg of the CBS slate. CBS exercised it's six-day option last week and was set to decide between The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry or the Ole Miss-Arkansas game. Both the Rebels and Razorbacks were beaten by Alabama and UGA, respectively, on Saturday.247sports.com
