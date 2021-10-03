Keeping It Wild At The WILDCOAST Virtual Art Auction
The second annual virtual auction for ocean conservation. The international conservation group, WILDCOAST, is hosting its second annual virtual auction to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs. More than 30 artists from the US and Mexico have joined together and graciously donated coastal and environmentally-inspired artwork to support WILDCOAST’s mission of conserving coastal and marine ecosystems and addressing climate change with natural solutions.theresandiego.com
