Leslie Dewards Identified As Dartmouth Man Who Died After Being Trapped Under Skid-Steer Loader

DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Leslie Dewards has been identified as the Dartmouth man who died Friday after being trapped under a skid-steer loader.

Dewards, 80, was found unresponsive by his wife under the machine.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Saturday it appears as though Dewards was repairing the skid-steer loader before he was trapped under it.

“It appears the victim was making repairs to the machine and was jacking the item off the ground,” said the Bristol County DA’s office. “The apparatus appears to have slid off a small piece of wood which was placed under the right front block and came to rest on top of the victim.”

They added that they don’t think foul play was suspected.

First responders were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.