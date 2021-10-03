Kentucky appeared angry, Florida ready to take over. Then the Wildcats blocked a field goal and it all changed.
Before it happened, Kentucky's sideline was livid and Florida was ready to, if not pull away, at least give itself a cushion. And then, one kick later, it all changed. With the Gators up 10-7, they lined up for a 48-yard field goal from Jace Christmann, who had previously kicked a 51-yarder. But Christmann's kick was met by the hand of Kentucky's Josh Paschal.www.gatorsports.com
